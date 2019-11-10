LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Corey Johnson was murdered inside of his own home, his family was shattered.
His son, five-year-old Corey junior, was left without a father.
"My mother was there. My nephew was there,' said Johnson's sister, Monique Johnson. "My mother had to see her son lying on the ground dead. No parent should ever have to witness that ever."
He was murdered in late May but so far no arrests have been made and no suspects have ever publicly named.
On Thursday, his family gathered outside of the home where he was murdered to urge anyone with information about the homicide to come forward.
"It won't change anything," Johnson said. "It won't bring him back but at least to know that the person who did it is away would help quite a bit."
Corey Johnson was shot and killed, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
"The person was freely let into the house," Monique Johnson said. "He opened the door for them so he never felt a threat from whomever it was he let in his house."
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 574-LMPD (5673).
"I don't care if your friend did it. Your cousin, your uncle, whoever, if you know anything about this, if you know who did this to him, please speak up," Johnson said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.