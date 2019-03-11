LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a missing Kentucky mother has created a new website to get more tips about her disappearance.
Savannah Spurlock, age 22, has been missing since Jan. 4. She was last seen leaving a Lexington bar with three men.
The men have been questioned by police, but no arrests have been made.
Now a new website will allow people to leave tips without revealing their identities.
"Some people don't want their name brought into anything," explained Ellen Spurlock, Savannah's mother.
"She's being held somewhere or something is happening to her, and there's somebody who knows way more than they're telling," she added.
Savannah Spurlock gave birth to twins in December and has two older children.
