LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of one of the men who died in a crash involving an ambulance last year has filed a lawsuit against the the estate of another man who died in that crash, as well as the driver of the ambulance.
The lawsuit, filed in Jefferson District Court on Monday, was filed by Maretta Howard, the administrator of the estate of Kendrick Farrell, and Katrice Jones, the mother of Farrell's children.
The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. last February on East Broadway, between Hancock Street and Jackson Street.
According to court documents, an ambulance driven by George Alexander was headed east on Broadway and was making a left turn onto Hancock Street when it was hit by a westbound vehicle driven by 23-year-old Joshua Kidwell. Both Kidwell and the passenger in the vehicle, 45-year-old Kenrick Farrell, suffered fatal injuries.
The lawsuit was filed against the estate of Kidwell, as well as his business, Kidwell's Auto Beautification Inc., an auto detailing shop located on Hale Avenue.
According to the lawsuit, Kidwell was driving under the influence of alcohol when he was involved in the crash. The lawsuit claims that at the time of the crash, Kidwell was also "acting within the scope and course of his duties as employee and/or operator-owner of Defendant, Kidwell's Auto Beautification Inc."
The lawsuit also names the driver of the ambulance, George Alexander, and accuses him of driving in "a careless and negligent manner," adding that he "failed to keep his vehicle under proper control, failed to keep a proper lookout and failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic, including the vehicle being operated by Kidwell."
The lawsuit describes all of the defendants as "grossly negligent" and "reckless." It requests punitive and compensation for various expenses including the loss of Farrell's earning power, as well as funeral and burial expenses. It also requests compensation for the pain and suffering endured by his three children.
A spokesman for the Jefferson County Attorney's Office was contacted, but declined to comment on the case. Attorneys for the other parties were not immediately available.
