LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man shot and killed in west Louisville in 2017 is making a new plea for information that might catch the man's killer.
Jaquay Rodgers, 19, was found murdered in an alley near 31st and River Park Drive on April 28, 2017. So far, no arrests have been made and no suspects been named publicly.
"It's very frustrating," Rodgers' mother, Sherisa Rodgers, said. "It's been awhile, (detectives) haven't called and said anything. I've been calling them and checking up on it and they haven't had anything yet."
On Sunday, Rodgers' family gathered for a balloon release and memorial to remember him. They also had a message for people who have so far not come forward with any information: speak up.
"It's been two years," Rodgers said. "Hopefully something will come up. I pray every day that something will come about."
For the past two years, she says it has been family that has held her together.
"It's been hard, it's been difficult but if we all still stick together and work together, I think it will be good for all of us," she said. "It'll loosen up the pain I think."
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the anonymous tip-line at 574-LMPD (5673).
