LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A woman hit and killed in south Louisville last week is being remembered by friends and family as they continue looking for answers.
Saturday, dozens of people gathered at South 5th Street and Heywood Avenue to remember 26-year-old T’Erica Blincoe. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, Blincoe dropped off a family member and as she left, was hit at the intersection by a car traveling west on Heywood. The force of the crash pushed her car into others parked along the road.
“At that point, all the airbags were deflated and she was ejected out of the windshield down the street,” said Blincoe's cousin Donishea Brown. Her family ran out of the house as soon as they heard the crash.
Blincoe was taken to the hospital where she died.
The driver of the other vehicle was hurt, but their injuries were not life threatening.
Saturday night, dozens of Blincoe’s family and friends gathered at the south Louisville intersection to remember her. Many had t-shirts and balloons and shared stories to remember a life taken too soon.
“She was the selfie queen. Like she was the princess. And that is why we all use #ForeverPrincessT because that is what she is. She will always be that,” said Blincoe's cousin, Bella Rae.
Family members say the person who hit Blincoe was going at least twice the 25 mph speed limit through the residential area next to Churchill Downs.
They are asking anyone with information on this case to contact police to bring whoever did it to justice.
“Not one person in the world that has connected with T’Erica and not loved her immediately,” Brown said.
LMPD says no arrests have been made in this case.
