LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family pet was rescued from a flaming home during a house fire in Floyd County on Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out around noon at a home on Shagbark Trail off County Line Road.
More than 30 firefighters from three different departments spent an hour getting the flames under control. The family was not home, but a dog was rescued and is expected to be OK.
While much of the roof was destroyed, firefighters do not believe the house is a total loss.
Janet Lee, a neighbor, called 911.
"When I walked through the front yard, I kept hearing this noise," Lee said. "I looked over to this house, because that was the area it was coming from, and then I start seeing some smoke coming from the garage roof line to the front porch line. And I hurry up and called 911."
Firefighters don't know yet how the fire started.
