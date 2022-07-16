LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday marks one year since Ta'Neasha Chappell died while she was in custody of the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown, Indiana.
Chappell, 23, died on July 16, 2021, after she was taken to Schneck Memorial Hospital. Lab results show she may have been poisoned. She was arrested in May related to a shoplifting case from the outlet mall in Edinburgh and a corresponding police chase.
Her first call for medical help came around 8 o'clock the night before but EMS records reveal an ambulance wasn't actually called until later the next day. The Jackson County EMS report said Chappell was shackled on the way to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, cuffed at her wrist and ankles. EMTs drove "non-emergency" to the hospital, meaning no lights or sirens, reporting a patient with "General Weakness."
Chappell died within three hours of arriving at the hospital.
The jail was cleared of wrongdoing, and no charges were filed against jail officials. Chappell's family is now calling for a federal investigation into her death.
