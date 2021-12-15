LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the day that will mark one year since her son's death, a Louisville mother is planning a rally.
Lakesia Jeffery lost her 26-year-old son, John Robert Johnson Jr., in a deadly shooting off Gagel Avenue on Dec. 16, 2020.
"It's been real tough coming up on this year," Jeffery said. "The whole month has been just a burden. Just stressful, scared, all kinds of emotions are going through our heads right now."
On Thursday, she plans to gather with community members for a rally for justice for her son. She said there will also be a moment of silence to honor him.
"(I'm) hoping that we can get the word out that we still haven't got justice yet," Jeffery said. "And if anybody knows anything, to let us know. Because we have to speak for him, because he cannot speak for himself. So we are his voice. That's what I'm hoping, that we can all be a voice for him tomorrow where he cannot."
The rally will take place in the same area where Johnson was killed, right off Gagel Avenue and McDeane Road. Community members are invited to begin gathering at 4 p.m.
"I prepared myself to come back here," Jeffery said. "Last week, I came back here for the first time. I have never been here. It means to me that this is the place where my son's soul was last at."
Jeffery is still looking for answers in the case. Anyone with information can call police at 574-LMPD.
