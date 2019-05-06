LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was pulled over by LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville when she was hit and killed by an MSD employee has filed a lawsuit against him, claiming the incident caused mental and physical pain both of a temporary and permanent nature.
Quentin Brady, Jasmine Parks and Joseph Anderson filed the lawsuit earlier this month. In it, the plaintiffs alleged "gross negligence" by the MSD employee, Roger Burdette, led to a "loss of the plaintiff's ability to lead and enjoy a normal life."
Police say Burdette's truck slammed into Mengedoht's police cruiser on Christmas Eve on I-64, where she was conducting a traffic stop under the Belvedere. The place the crash occurred does not have an emergency shoulder.
The fiery crash killed the officer.
The lawsuit asks for a reimbursement of money spent on hospital, medical and rehab expenses as well as a jury trial. A copy of the lawsuit is below:
During a bond hearing in late February, prosecutors said Burdette was "under the influence" of a narcotic and an anti-anxiety drug at the time of the wreck. Previously, police had testified that Burdette had said he was on non-narcotic prescription drugs when he hit and killed Mengedoht.
In March, Burdette was released from Louisville Metro Corrections on home incarceration after pledging property to guarantee a $65,000 bond.
