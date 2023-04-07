LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members are remembering a Louisville man who was killed in a violent hit-and-run. Police are still searching for his killer.
Perry Ponder was killed at 34th and West Broadway outside the Family Dollar last October. His family told WDRB News that he was in a wheelchair, only had one leg, was homeless and had a mental illness.
They believe someone pushed him out into the street in front of a car around 2 a.m. that day and said police are investigating the case as a homicide.
The driver of the vehicle didn't stop and no one has ever been charged.
Friday evening, his family gathered at the scene to lay a cross on what would have been Ponder's 49th birthday.
"We love Perry and we're not going to stop looking for his killer until we find them," Brinder Guy, his nephew, said. "We're not going to stop."
Ponder's family is pleading for anyone with information about his death to call police.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.