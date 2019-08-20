LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family has filed a lawsuit after they say their service dog was shot by Louisville Metro Police officers during a raid.
Images show broken windows, ransacked rooms and a broken door, somber reminders of a SWAT situation on April 27, 2017, at the Strawberry Lane home of Nashayla Jones and her daughter, Nascyauni.
The incident took place more than two years ago, but the case isn't over. The family's attorney recently filed an amendment to a 38-page lawsuit making several allegations against LMPD. Nashayla and Nascyauni, who was 16 years old at the time, say LMPD used unreasonable, excessive force and unlawfully searched their home, destroying property along the way.
The SWAT raid took place that day at about 9 a.m. and left Cashus, one of the family's service dogs for an autistic son, dead. The family now wants to hold several LMPD officers and Louisville Metro Government responsible.
The lawsuit says the target of the investigation was Jihad Haqq, who was Jones' fiance at the time. He had been arrested before in 2017 for distribution of fentanyl and trafficking. He's currently behind bars on federal charges in the Grayson County Detention Center.
When police found him, the lawsuits says, "Mr. Haqq was already on his knees with his hands on his head, in position to surrender."
But instead, the family says police kept searching the house and used a "flash bang" or "stun grenade." Their attorney, Chris Hoerter, says police ripped a gas oven from the wall, causing a gas leak
"The amended complaint focuses on how the systematic problem of militarized policing in our local community led to 21 SWAT operators turning the Jones' 1,250-square-foot home into a war zone in a display of excessive force far beyond the scope of the search warrant," Hoerter said.
The lawsuit says LMPD used a "no-knock warrant" but "never filed a copy of the search warrant." The raid began when officers "broke the door open with a ram" and moved to the lower level of the house.
The lawsuit says Nashayla Jones was sleeping naked and used a blanket to clothe herself, and the male police officers "leveled their assault rifles at her head and face" and one officer, "jabbed the muzzle of his weapon into her chest."
"SWAT operators killed the autistic son's service dog," Hoerter said. "Both Jones women were held at gunpoint while wearing little more than bedclothes."
In the end, no drugs or weapons were found.
LMPD doesn't comment on pending lawsuits.
