LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a man died in the Nelson County jail last week.
LaBrent Maddox was found unresponsive in his cell on March 19. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine how Maddox died, but his family told WDRB News they believe it was a drug overdose.
The Nelson County Jailer has not responded to a request for comment.
Maddox was a state inmate serving a two-year sentence for theft.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.