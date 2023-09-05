TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search continues for a Spencer County teenager who has been missing nearly one week.
Sophie Stump, 17, was last seen the night of Aug. 30. She has been reported missing to the Spencer County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday, the chief deputy said the sheriff's office is working with multiple agencies and said if anyone knows where Sophie is, call police at 502-477-5533.
Sara Huchingson is Sophie's older sister and legal guardian.
"She's a fragile little girl and has been through a whole lot in her life," Huchingson said Tuesday.
She described Sophie as beautiful, funny, and caring. She said this was completely unexpected.
"Never would I have ever thought this would even happen," Huchingson said.
Huchingson said she believes Sophie left home with plans to return. Instead, it's been several days and no one has heard from the teen.
"She left the gate open underneath our deck. She knew she was coming back. You know, like she intended to come back," Huchingson said.
She said Sophie's phone has no data, and only works through WiFi using an iCloud account to text. Loved ones haven't been able to reach her since Wednesday.
"I just want her to come home," said Huchingson. "No one's mad at you. If you're hurting just come home. We all miss you and love you and just want you to be safe."
Huchingson said just days before the disappearance, she learned Sophie was using a dating website meant for adults and had a conversation with her about being safe online.
"I know, I feel for certain 100% in my heart that, she is 17, she met a stranger online," said Huchingson.
She went on to add, "She is with somebody that she definitely shouldn't be with and that she did not want to be with."
Huchingson and others searched close to home in an area near Taylorsville Lake State Park over the weekend, but weren't able to find any clues.
"We just did the best we could that day and of course we didn't find anything. That lake is ginormous," said Huchingson.
The family has started a Go Fund Me page to raise money for a reward to anyone who comes forward with information about where Sophie is, and to possibly hire a private investigator to help find her. Click Here to access the page.
Again, anyone with information about where Sophie is should call police at 502-477-5533.
