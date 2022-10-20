Louisville, Ky (WDRB) A Louisville man with a drug addiction tries to get help, but dies in rehab.
The good times. This is how family members remember Chase Slack. Slack was a proud uncle and father to his son Wayland who is now 3 years old. Wayland is now being taken care of by his grandmother Rene Slack. She says this is about her son, "He was so in love with his son. That was the light of his life."
But now videos and pictures are all the family has left.
Rene says, "It's devastating. It changes your whole life." She says his addiction to drugs started years ago. "He was young. He was probably 15 when he was dabbling. By the time he was 18, he was hooked. " She says he was hooked on, "meth initially."
After he got out of jail, Slack's family says he checked himself into Recovery Works in Georgetown, Kentucky in September 2021. But his family says they'll never get over what happened.
Bo Bolus, the attorney for the Slack Family says, "The young man went in to not die of a drug overdose and he died of a drug overdose."
Rene says, "With Chases' history of heart issues and his extended time in addiction, we just kind of assumed his heart just gave out and it was his time." She says, " When the toxicology report came back methadone overdose.... that's not supposed to happen."
The family says he was treated at Recovery Works with methadone. It's a synthetic opioid often used in drug treatment.
WDRB went through all of his medical records which show Slack said his motivation for treatment was "I am sick and tired of being sick and tired."
Bolus says, "They start him on arguably too high of a dose of methadone. They for sure graduated them up to quickly each day for the next five days, from the 21st to the 26th. On the evening of the 25th, they see him at Recovery Works after they shuttle them back there, having given him a methadone."
The Slack Family has now filed this lawsuit claiming negligence against against Pinnacle Treatment Centers, Recovery Works and a doctor and nurse there. Pinnacle Treatment Centers operate facilities in several states including 13 in Kentucky and 6 in Indiana.
Bolus says, "They don't check on him overnight. His roommate comes in the next morning and finds him stiff as a board in rigor mortis." That was on September 26th, 2021.
The attorney for Pinnacle declined our request to talk about the case. but filed a court response to the lawsuit saying Slack was a resident of Recovery Works from September 11th through September 26th, 2021.
It says he was receiving treatment and was found dead at the rehab facility. But Pinnacle and its employees deny they caused Slacks' death.
His death certificate obtained by WDRB shows Slack died of a drug overdose from methadone.
In its response, Pinnacle says the death certificate speaks for itself. but adds, it's "without sufficient knowledge to form a belief as to the truth of the remaining allegations."
Rene says, "The worst call you're ever going to get. When you have a family member who is an addict and they've been in addiction for a long time, in back of your mind you prepare for that call. You expect that call to come from a police officer or the hospital or the coroner, letting you know. You don't expect it to come from the very place that is supposed to be helping your child."
Pinnacle is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed.
The Journal of the American Medical Association says in January 2019 4.5% of overdose deaths involved methadone and that declined to 3-point-2 percent in August 2021.
That's after take-home methadone doses were allowed at some treatment programs. For Slack, his family says it wasn't a take-home methadone case since he was in a rehab facility.
There is no data that WDRB found for how many deaths happened in rehab facilities from methadone overdoses.
Bolus says, "First off, he never should have been put on methadone. I don't think, you know, they got Suboxone now. And that seems to me to be the cutting edge treatment of choice for people who are addicted to opiates." WDRB talked to some other rehab center who says they also don't use methadone, but Suboxone instead.
Rene says from her lawsuit, "I hope that those who are responsible are held accountable. I hope that changes are made, so this doesn't happen to any other family."
