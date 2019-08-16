LARUE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a woman found dismembered in a freezer in LaRue County now thinks she could have been more than 8 months pregnant.
Brittany Wilson's family is asking for volunteers to search the property where she was found to hopefully recover her torso.
"That's what's so hard ... knowing a part of her is still out there and not knowing for sure if there's a baby out there," said Cortney Litsey, Wilson's sister. "That's a part of her too, and that's a part of our family."
Wilson's body was found, dismembered in a freezer, last month at a LaRue County home. Another woman, Nicole Murray, was shot to death in a car.
Investigators said the suspect, who confessed to both deaths, set the home on fire and took his own life.
"You just feel broken," said Sherry Herman, Wilson's cousin. "You don't have any words to describe how hard it is to wake up one morning and know they're not here, and you don't have all the answers."
The family is asking for volunteers to help them search the 300-acre property, along with police. They'll look for a torso and possibly the remains of an unborn baby.
"We know that we may not get any (volunteers)," Litsey said. "We're hoping we do."
They'll search next Friday, which would have been Wilson's 34th birthday.
"Whether it takes us a day, a week, a month, a year — eventually, we're going to find my sister," Litsey said. "We'll have some closure one day."
The search is happening next Friday, Aug. 23, in LaRue County. The group plans to meet at 6:45 a.m. in Riverview Park in southwest Louisville before driving south.
Volunteers may also meet at the property at 892 River Rd. in New Haven, Ky.
The family will provide water, ice, bug spray, tents and four wheelers. Anyone with questions can contact Litsey at clitsey2014@yahoo.com.
Anyone with information or who may have spoken to Wilson after June 9 is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 4 at (270)-766-5078.
Related Stories:
- 1 of 3 people found dead Monday in LaRue County was dismembered in a freezer, KSP says
- 3 people found dead in LaRue County, KSP says
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.