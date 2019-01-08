LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a teen found shot to death in the Shawnee neighborhood early Monday says he was still in high school.
Christopher 2X, a spokesperson for the family, tells us 18-year-old Richard Harper was a student at Valley High School.
LMPD officers found Harper with gunshot wounds around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South 43rd Street near Shawnee Park.
Harper was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, but so far there are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. (574-5673).
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.