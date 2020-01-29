LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family with Kentucky ties is stranded in China amid an outbreak of the coronavirus.
According to a report from LEX18 in Lexington, Kentucky, James Dickey's ex-wife and daughter, Priscilla Dickey and Hermione Dickey, respectfully, were granted a coveted ticket out as hundreds of Americans have been evacuated from the country during the coronavirus outbreak. China has confirmed more than 4,500 coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths, according to a report from The Associated Press.
Faced with multiple predicaments, James Dickey believed he had safely gotten them to a flight to the United States. In the chaos of the evacuation, however, Hermione Dickey's American passport was misplaced, and the Dickeys were not allowed to board the plane headed for Alaska. The Dickeys had hoped to fly either to Chicago or Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky upon landing in the U.S., LEX 18 reported.
The mother and daughter instead had to go back to Wuhan, the city where officials believe the outbreak started. James Dickey eventually found the missing passport but was unable to leave to give it to his daughter.
