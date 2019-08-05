FANCY FARM, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a lot of sound and fury at the annual Fancy Farm picnic Saturday.
While much of the attention was focused on the race for governor and on the already-nasty campaign for attorney general, those running for other statewide offices also traded shots.
Bevin’s running mate, Sen. Ralph Alvarado, attacked Beshear on abortion and corruption while barely mentioning his Democratic counterpart in the lieutenant governor’s race, Jacqueline Coleman.
“On Nov. 3, you're going to have a clear choice,” Alvarado said. “Vote to keep Kentucky moving forward with Bevin and not backward with 'Abortion Andy.' Vote for no more corruption, no more lies.”
But Coleman, an educator from Mercer County, did not hold back, playing on Alvarado's career as a physician and Bevin’s low standing in a recent national poll.
“Sen. Alvarado, what does it feel like to be running with the least popular governor in the country?” Coleman asked. “That sounds like political malpractice to me, but Ralph, you know a lot more about malpractice than I do.”
In the race for secretary of state, Democrat Heather French Henry, who is a former Miss America, tried to stay above the fray and steered clear of the partisan attacks.
“We've seen some phenomenal fireworks from both sides of the aisle today," Henry said. "But I have to tell you: It is no coincidence that Fancy Farm happens during Shark Week."
Republican Mike Adams attempted to tie the much-better-known Henry to the controversies surrounding the current Secretary of State, Alison Lundergan Grimes.
“Things got so bad, in fact, the General Assembly had to pass a law to take Alison Grimes' powers away," Adams said. "Heather French Henry stood with Alison Grimes. Makes you want to say, ‘Oh, Henry.’”
In the treasurer’s race, Democrat Michael Bowman unloaded on incumbent Republican Allison Ball.
“We have had a reckless governor and a rubber-stamp treasurer that has championed policies that have hurt Kentuckians every day,” Bowman said.
Ball touted her record and ignored her opponent, taking aim instead at national Democrats.
“You can keep your blue wave and your Green New Deal," Ball said. "We're going to keep our blue grass and green rolling hills."
Republican Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles also faced off against Democratic challenger Michael Conway, while Democrat Sheri Donahue took on incumbent Republican State Auditor Mike Harmon.
The two candidates in the non-partisan race for the Kentucky Supreme Court, Appeals Judge Shea Nickell and state Sen. Whitney Westerfield, also took their turns in front of the famously rowdy Fancy Farm crowd.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.