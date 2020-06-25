LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It will be all pork and no politics at this year's Fancy Farm picnic.
The annual event at the St. Jerome Church in western Kentucky usually kicks off the political campaign season. But the Aug. 1 event is being scaled back because of the pandemic, so that means no political speeches or raucous crowds.
In a social media post, Father Darrell Venters said the 140th St. Jerome Picnic will have no booths, stands or camping. It will have online and in-person raffles, and the parish will sell its pork and mutton by the pound, which is a significant fundraiser for the parish.
"I know this is a disappointment to some and comes as a relief to others. However, taking into consideration all the factors, I believe it is the best route to take at this time," Venters writes.
Details about the raffles and meat sales will be released soon.
The western Kentucky event has long been the traditional start of the general-election campaign season. In past years, the tradition featured politicians trading insults on statewide television while enduring heckling from hundreds of partisans.
