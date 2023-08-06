LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a return of back-and-forth bickering and banter between Democrats and Republicans at an annual summer tradition in Kentucky on Saturday.
Known for its political roasts and rowdy crowd, Fancy Farm was well represented by both political parties this year for the first time since 2019.
In 2020, political speeches were canceled. The following years Democrats have been scarce at the event. In 2021, Democrats countered the picnic with FancyVaxx, a COVID-19 vaccine event.
With the gubernatorial election just three months away, Republicans and Democrats vied for voters' attention ahead of the general election.
Meanwhile, the families of the St. Jerome Catholic Church operated the backbone of the picnic like clockwork for the 143rd time.
"We love it, lots of good barbecue, hamburgers, hot dogs, games, bingo, it's a lot of fun," said Melanie Page.
But Page agreed, the annual summer picnic in Graves County is always juicier when there's candidates from both sides grilling each other.
"It can get a little wild and crazy around that time," Page said.
Each candidate got a strict two minutes to get their message across over the noise of a boisterous crowd. From the start, Republicans took note of the lack of Democrats in attendance for the last three years.
"The Republicans out here, good to see you," Sen. Jason Howell (R-Graves County) said to the crowd. "To the Democrats out here, welcome to West Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear was quick to rebuttal. Although it was Beshear's first time attending Fancy Farm as the state's governor, he said his administration has showed up to help after deadly tornadoes in Dec. 2021.
"We're rebuilding houses for families, supporting farmers and small businesses, and Father, we paid for the funeral of all 81 people lost because we grieve together," Beshear said.
The governor's opposition, Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, didn't hold back on jabs against the transgender community.
"The Governor has the audacity to lecture rural Kentucky about right and wrong when he and Joe Biden can't even tell the difference between a man and a woman," Cameron said.
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell visited Fancy Farm ready to support his party. The Senate Minority leader took the audience back in time for his zingers.
"I know a little something about beating Beshears," McConnell said.
McConnell beat Steve Beshear, Andy Beshear's dad and former Kentucky Governor, to maintain his U.S. Senate seat in 1996.
"Let me tell you, Andy makes his dad look like a Republican," McConnell said.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman didn't hesitate to defend the governor.
"Before you start in on their family, I'd rather be Steve Beshear's son than Mitch McConnell's puppet," Coleman said.
As Cameron runs for governor, the race for Attorney General also drew interest at Fancy Farm.
Rep. Pamela Stevenson, a retired Air Force Colonel, is facing Republican Russell Coleman, a former United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky and FBI special agent.
During the campaign, Coleman has highlight that Stevenson isn't licensed to practice law in Kentucky. She is licensed in Indiana.
"Hold on Representative Stevenson, let me tell you the Kentucky bar exam is a test you take to practice law here in Kentucky," Coleman said.
Stevenson countered Coleman's point.
"I know these boys are trying to make a big a do about my bar status, but I would too if I had to compete against my resume," Stevenson said. "Some of these boys wouldn't make it out of boot camp."
Both candidates pointed to their decades of experience in law as a reason voters should select them as next Attorney General.
Secretary of State Michael Adams is hoping to hold onto his seat as the state's top election official. The Republican is being challenged by Democrat Buddy Wheatley, who is a former state representative from northern Kentucky.
"He wants to make it harder to vote, not easier for Kentuckians," Wheatley said. "That's why he took away so many of our polling locations in the 2022 election leading to the lowest voter turnout in 30 years."
Adams touted his ability to help the election process through the pandemic.
"He even voted against me working with the Governor to save the 2020 election in Kentucky," Adams said. "If he would have been Secretary of State in 2020 we wouldn't have known who was voting in the election until they showed up to the hospital with COVID."
With the crowd divided between Republicans and Democrats, the sides chanted against each other throughout the day. Both parties hope voters will find Kentucky values in their candidate.
The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7.
