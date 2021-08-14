LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can score some free comic books today at several locations.
The Destination is celebrating free comic book day with a day of family fun.
Free comics for all ages and goodie bags will be given out. You can also enjoy raffles and outdoor games.
Some artists will be there showing of their work and selling goods.
The Destination is on Shelbyville Road, across from Mall St. Matthews. The event is from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Comic Book World is also having an event.
The shop will be giving out 50 free comics.
It's from 11a.m. until 7p.m. at Comic Book World on Shepherdsville Road.
This is the 20th year for Free Comic Book Day.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.