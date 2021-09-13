LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra apologized to Cardinal football fans Sunday after numerous complaints of long lines and poor service for the first maximum capacity home game in nearly two years.
Fans lit up the phone lines for the Drew Deener sports talk show on ESPN Louisville. Cardinal fans were fired up not as much about the game — which Louisville won 30-3 over EKU — but about the fan experience.
There were long lines to get into the stadium, long waits at the concession stands and other problems.
“There was no soap in one of the dispensers," one fan said. "There was no paper towels in one of the dispensers. I mean, it was just disgusting."
“I never call in and complain about concessions and what-not," another caller said. "But today is the day."
“Hopefully things will better on Friday," a third said. "If they're not, I think a lot of us will walk."
The problems were apparently caused by staffing shortages and technical glitches as the stadium debuted a new cashless concession system.
“It has to be different," Deener told his audience. "Everybody's experiencing the shortage of workers, but that's not going to be an excuse for people. They will just choose not to go.”
On social media, one fan with the Twitter handle @oklucasgo wrote, “The GameDay experience as horrendous. I literally do not feel I have a reason at all to come back Friday.”
The Cardinals next home game is Friday night against Central Florida.
Another fan, Aaron Little, wrote on Twitter, “Too many to name. List is long. Fan experience yesterday speaks to a lot of it. Frustrating as a fan.”
Tyra sent a letter to season ticket holders on Sunday in which he apologized for the problem and promised a fix.
U of L Athletics spokesman Kenny Klein said Tyra will hold a news conference to address the issues on Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.