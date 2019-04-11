LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans of the blockbuster show "Hamilton" lined up early for tickets on Thursday.
The line outside the Kentucky Center stretched around the building by 8 a.m. People waited for hours to buy tickets for the Broadway in Louisville production that runs from June 4 to 23, 2019.
Those who opted to buy tickets online had a "virtual waiting room" on the Kentucky Center website. By Noon, the "virtual line" had 46,000 people waiting.
The musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America's founding fathers. It blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, and R & B, and the show has been a sell-out on Broadway.
People like Kara Donahue can't wait to see the show, "Why get here early? I have to see this show. I've listened to the soundtrack so many times, so I would love to be able to see the performance."
Ticket prices range from $65 to $175 with a few VIP seats selling for $395. Tickets can be purchased in person or online. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Broadway in Louisville plans a $10 ticket lottery before each show for 40 seats. Details for the lottery will be announced closer to the show's run.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.