LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since last fall, fans were invited back to Churchill Downs to a live racing event. The racetrack says just over 1,500 guests attended opening day of the 131st Fall Meet.
The cheers and excitement mixed with the sound of hooves hitting the dirt brought tears to people's eyes.
"I didn't foresee it being emotional today, but I did get emotional when they ran that first race and the horses were coming down the stretch," Darren Rogers, a spokesperson for Churchill Downs, said.
"I've been waiting all year for it," Kyle McGinty, a horse owner, said. "Just to come back out here and see everybody having fun is just awesome. It makes 2020 feel somewhat normal."
Participants who attended the 146th Kentucky Derby, less than two months ago, remember the empty feeling as the horses left the starting gate.
"It was very eerie. Everything was closed. There was just a few places open. Just without the fans and everybody yelling, and the excitement, and the hats and the dresses - it was just very different," McGinty's wife, Becca, said.
This year's fall meet experience is definitely different with temperature checks, face masks and social distancing requirements, but fans say it is still one to remember.
"Since COVID started we haven't been to a sporting event that's had anyone attending," spectator Luke Miskov, said. "To be around some people, it's so fun. Such a great atmosphere again."
Churchill Downs says last year's average daily attendance during the Fall Meet was 4,200 guests, and that less spectators are expected this year.
The 131st Fall Meet will run for a five week stretch that will wrap up at the end of November.
Churchill Downs says there will be no general admission, but first floor reserved box seats will be sold at general admission pricing.
