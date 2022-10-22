LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fashion event happening in Louisville will help support children and families in need.
The 46th Fashion Encore event is happening Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nearly New Shop, which is on the lower level of the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road.
Organizers say it's the shop's biggest event of the year, which debuts fall and winter items.
There will be plenty of vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories, coats, shoes and more for sale.
This year's event also features a free "Scarf School" on Sunday, which teaches people how to tie and wear scarves. From 3-5 p.m., volunteers will demonstrate different ways to tie a scarf.
All net proceeds from the Nearly New Shop help fund projects helping children and families in trouble.
The event is being put on by the National Council of Jewish Women, Louisville Section.
