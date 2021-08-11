LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a person was killed in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway Wednesday night.
MetroSafe told WDRB News the crash happened in the eastbound lanes between Stonestreet Road and New Cut Road around 8 p.m.
The eastbound lanes of the Snyder are closed at Stonestreet Road, where traffic is being detoured.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit is headed to the scene to investigate.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the crash cleanup could take about two to three hours.
No additional details were immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.