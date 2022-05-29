LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision at Preston Highway and Maple Spring Drive.
According to LMPD's Aaron M. Ellis, LMPD's Seventh Division and Traffic Unit responded to a single-car crash near the intersection of Preston Highway and Maple Spring Drive.
The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m.
Ellis said LMPD's preliminary investigation reveals a car was traveling northbound on Preston Highway when for some unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer into a grassy ditch line, where it rolled over several times before coming to a stop. The car then caught fire.
The driver who was the sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating.
