LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A house fire claimed the life of a person in southern Indiana on Sunday.
According to Georgetown Township Fire Department Chief Oral Banta, the fire was first reported on Tucker Road just before 10 p.m. in an area near the Copperfield subdivision.
When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames and in danger of collapsing. Crews were only able to work to contain the fire from spreading.
Once the fire was out, there was a report of a missing person at the home. A body was discovered the next day. The Floyd County Coroner's Office has not released the identity of the person who was killed.
The Indiana Fire Marshal's office is investigating.
