LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A male is dead after a shooting in New Albany.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey says officers were called to a shooting around 2 a.m. Thursday at the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue. That's near the intersection of Charlestown Road.
When officers arrived, they found a male who was fatally shot.
No arrests have been made. If you have any information on this case, call the New Albany Police Department at 812-948-5300, 812-944-6411 or the TIP Line at 812-948-NAPD.
