LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the Russell Neighborhood.
It was reported just after 5 a.m. on Elliott Avenue near South 24th Street.
LMPD says one man was found shot in the street. He was taken to University Hospital where police say he died.
LMPD says they are following leads in the case, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call the tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.
