LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville’s youth detention center is scheduled to close in less than a month, and officials are still working on a plan to transition the youths.
The facility’s director told a Metro Council committee on Wednesday that the city has a tentative transition agreement, but work still remains.
“We are still working on ironing out details of (a memorandum of understanding,)” said Ursula Mullins, director of Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services. “It's not ready yet, but it contains much of the details that were in that tentative agreement."
The council decided this year to close the center because of budget cuts, though WDRB News also learned that an audit funded by state and city tax dollars found that a lack of mental health resources, staffing shortages and high turnover made for dangerous conditions in the jail.
State leaders had warned Louisville officials that closing the facility might mean that teenagers in custody would be moved hours from home.
YDS has custody of more than 50 youths, some in detention and others on home incarceration. The center also employs 75.
Mullins said finding a place for the youths and staff remain priorities.
The goal, she said, is to help the employees find jobs and hire part-time employees to operate the facility until it closes.
