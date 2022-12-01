LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day.
Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
The grand jury said Flannery allegedly criminally abused 10 children at the center between Sept. 21-28 of this year. Police said surveillance video captured the incidents. In late September, Louisville Metro Police began investigating allegations that a worker was caught on camera dropping and hitting a baby.
"Every time you would get an update, the number would go up," Russell said. "(It was) three on the first day. We knew that. Then, everything went to five, and then seven was the last I heard."
Police said surveillance video then shows Flannery returning, picking the victim up, swinging the victim around and "forcefully" putting the child on the ground. She then can be seen forcing the bottle into the child's mouth and the child's head "can be seen shaking repeatedly on the video," according to court records. A moment later, police said she can be seen dropping the child on the floor.
"They saw the bruises on his face and they saw the video and they sent her home on leave," Russell said of the initial police response.
Louisville attorney Alex White, who represents the families of several alleged victims, said Vanguard provided surveillance of Flannery and the 7-month-old boy.
"The video depicts Racheal squeezing, hitting ... almost looked like she was smothering (the baby) at one point," White said. "Multiple blows to the face with a bottle. Meantime, she's on her cellphone ... deep in a text conversation. with the baby like barely being supported. It's very uncomfortable to watch."
Last month, Vanguard was temporarily closed by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. It has since reopened.
Recently, Vanguard sent this letter to parents, saying Vanguard was put under a "directed plan of correction" by the Department of Regulated Child Care. But Russell believes Flannery is not the only person guilty of committing a crime.
"I don't think there's anyone else in the world that can hit a baby in the face and drop them to the ground, and they get sent home on leave," he said.
Flannery is scheduled to be in court Monday morning. WDRB reached out to her attorney in the criminal case, but he declined to comment.
Meanwhile, White wants to hear from any former Vanguard Academy Employees who have information to share.
