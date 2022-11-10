LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grayson County man was hospitalized Wednesday when the gun he was carrying fell to the floor of an elementary school and went off, hitting him in the leg.
Matthew C. Nash, 37, is now facing charges.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday during an after-school event at Caneyville Elementary School, according to a news release from the Grayson County Sheriff's Department. That's where deputies responded to reports of an accidental shooting and found Nash, of Millwood, Ky., with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
After reviewing video from the school's surveillance cameras, deputies say Nash was seen "running up and down the hallway of the school playing with a small child, when a gun fell from his person to the ground in the hallway."
The gun went off and a 9mm round hit Nash in the leg. Deputies say he was at the school to pick up his kids from Jr. Pro practice.
Deputies say the gunfire happened near several parents who were watching their children practice, and only a few feet from a child was playing in the hallway.
No one else was hurt.
Nash was flown to U of L Hospital where he was treated and released Thursday morning.
Police say charges of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and wanton endangerment "are forthcoming."
