LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of a 10-year-old girl who vanished from a small Indiana town says he believes she ran away -- but police aren't ruling anything out.
According to a report by Fox 59, Skylea Carmack has been missing since Aug. 31. She was last seen at her home in Gas City, Indiana.
Her father, Kevin Carmack, says he was at work and Skylea was home with her stepmom when she went missing Saturday. He says he believes his daughter ran away because she was grounded and upset about it.
"And it just went a little too far and she got stuck and now she's just scared to come home cause she's afraid now she is going to be in even more trouble," said Kevin.
If that's the case, he wants her to know she won't be.
"We're not even mad at this point," he said. "We are just worried about her being OK -- just want her to come home."
According to Kevin, Skylea took a purple autism awareness blanket, a pink backpack and a blue drawstring bag with "Sky" written on it. She was wearing teal Converse shoes and a shirt with the video game characters Mario and Luigi on it.
Photos show Skylea with darker hair, but her father describes it as short and blonde right now.
He says he's trying to stay positive, but he does fear the worst.
"That she got lost, or she fell in one of these woods and she's hurt and can't get back out," he said.
Sunny Osborn lives next door to the Carmack family.
"I just hope they find her alive and well," said Osborn. "We love you Skylea, just come home safely."
Volunteer Lisa McClure doesn't know Skylea, but says she doesn't have to know her to help search for her.
"I have five kids of my own and if it was my kid missing, I would want all of these people in the community out looking for my kid too," she said.
Kevin says he's grateful for the support of the community.
"It's been amazing," he said. "I couldn't have asked for a better turnout."
