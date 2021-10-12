LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of the 4-year-old boy hit and killed outside of a University of Kentucky football game took the stand Tuesday. 

During day two of testimony in the trial of Jacob Heil, Ben Shemwell detailed gameday morning for the jury, according to LEX18. He said the family left the game early due to excessive sun and heat on their side of stadium. 

Heil is accused of killing 4-year-old Marco Shemwell, who was crossing a street outside a Kentucky football game in Lexington in 2018 when he was hit and killed. Heil is charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence in the crash. 

During opening statements Monday, the prosecution said Heil was driving at least 10 mph over the speed limit when he hit Marco. A UK fan who left the game during halftime on the day of the crash, Paul Misback, testified Tuesday that Heil did not appear intoxicated. Misback said he was too far from Heil to say if he smelled of alcohol or not. 

During a pretrial hearing last year, attorneys from both sides agreed to exclude Heil's preliminary breathalyzer results from the trial.

Heil told police he drank two beers and had just left tailgating when the crash happened.

