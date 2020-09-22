LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey died in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in south-central Indiana. Bailey’s mother was seriously injured.
Wendell Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash that occurred at about 2:50 p.m. on state Route 46E, about five miles east of Nashville, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. His wife, Beverly Bailey, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital via helicopter.
Investigators said it was unclear how Bailey’s motorcycle was involved in the crash.
Police said the driver of a passenger car tried to pass a semitrailer when he noticed an oncoming motorcycle, got back behind the truck but overcorrected and lost control. The driver crossed the center line and hit a passenger car that was traveling behind the motorcycle.
Police said no other injuries were reported, according to a story by FOX59.
IU Basketball said on Twitter that its thoughts and prayers are with the Bailey family.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Damon Bailey and his family during this difficult time. We are so sorry for the loss of your father, Wendell, and for injuries suffered by your mother, Beverly, in this terrible accident yesterday.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 22, 2020
