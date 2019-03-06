FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of a northern Kentucky teen targeted on social media after a controversial video went viral will testify in Frankfort on Wednesday against "doxing."
Nicholas Sandmann's father, Ted, and their attorney Todd V. McMurtry will testify in support of HB 140, which is an anti-doxing bill. The bill proposes making it a crime to identify a minor online with the intent to intimidate, abuse, threaten, harass, or frighten him or her.
Doxing a term used to describe when attackers hunt down and publish personal information about someone to hurt them. Information like addresses, phone numbers, age, social media accounts and even family members' names is posted to intimidate the person being targeted.
Sandmann is the Covington Catholic High School student at the center of a media frenzy that followed the posting of a video of him standing face-to-face with an American Indian activist. The teen was targeted by online doxing and received death threats.
