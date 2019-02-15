LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of a teenager found beaten to death behind Liberty High School in 2011 said he went numb when he heard the boy's stepbrother confess to the crime.
On Friday, Terry Zwicker responded to Josh Young's confession interview with WDRB News. He wanted to make sure that his son, Trey Zwicker, would never be forgotten.
In a WDRB News exclusive that aired earlier this week, Young confessed to killing his stepbrother Trey Zwicker nearly eight years ago. He said he beat him at least 20 times with a baseball bat behind the school.
"I have a closure that I carry with me today," Terry Zwicker said. "I'm uncertain if it's the truth or not. But I have it."
Terry Zwicker said when he heard the brutal details in Young's interview, he went numb then got angry. He said it was hard to hear, but he believes it is the truth.
"Young being there, we all knew he was involved somehow," he said. "But now it just makes sense."
Now, Terry Zwicker wants to make sure no one looses sight of Trey.
"Trey was my world," he said. "Trey touched so many. Trey was willing to help everybody. Fourteen years old, the best thing he liked to do was go down to his grandmother's and help."
Terry Zwicker said it was upsetting to hear Young, in his confession, accuse Trey of being a trouble-maker who vandalized things and asked for weed.
"That, by far, wasn't Trey," he said. "And as far as the accusation, that is one of the ones that made me mad a little bit."
Young was acquitted of the crime, and his father, Josh Gouker, subsequently confessed to the murder. He has been sentenced to life in prison.
As part of the confession, Young said he committed the crime alone. Gouker also told WDRB News in a recent prison interview that he never killed Trey, but he confessed to it because he was trying to save his son Young from a life sentence in prison.
Terry Zwicker believes Young did what he is now confessing to, but he also believes that Gouker was involved and should remain in prison.
"There's still their plot here," he said, "And the game they're trying to play is trying to get dad out of prison."
Terry Zwicker said each time his son's murder is brought up, it's painful. He sometimes wishes that the attention would fade and that Young and Gouker would stop changing their stories. But he added that each time he's pieced together a little more of the truth about what really happened to his son.
"There's times I say, 'Well, I want it to stop,'" Terry Zwicker said. "But then without the truth, I don't want it to stop. At the end of the day, the truth is Trey lost his life. He was taken from us. And that part of the story will never change."
Related Stories:
- Josh Young confesses to brutal 2011 beating death of stepbrother
- Zwicker family, prosecutor respond to Josh Young's murder confession
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.