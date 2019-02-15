LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of a teen found beaten to death behind Liberty High School in 2011 says he went numb when he heard the boy's stepbrother confess to the crime.
On Friday, he spoke out, telling reporters that his son would never be forgotten.
In a WDRB News exclusive that aired earlier this week, Joshua Young confessed to killing his stepbrother Trey Zwicker nearly eight years ago.
He said he beat Trey Zwicker 20 times with a baseball bat behind the school.
Terry Zwicker, Trey's father, says when he heard Young's interview, he went numb then got angry.
He says the brutal details were hard to hear, and he wants to make sure everyone remembers Trey's life, which was taken too soon.
"Trey was my world," he said. "Trey touched so many. Trey was willing to help everybody. Fourteen years old, the best thing he liked to do was go down to his grandmother's and help."
Young was acquitted of the crime, and his father, Joshua Gouker subsequently confessed to the murder. He has been sentenced to life in prison.
