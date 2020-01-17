LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every time Sgt. Timothy Telles leaves for training, his wife has a surprise for him when he comes home.
This year, the southwest campus of Christian Academy of Louisville, where his two sons go to school, was in on that surprise.
The Louisville father and husband has been deployed in Iraq for more than a year. He surprised his two sons, Luke and Jake, Friday as they waited inside the school's gym with their classmates.
"We're very excited," wife and mother Olivia Telles told WDRB News before the surprise. "Luke has no idea. Neither does Jake. I just told them that today's the big day. You have a big surprise today."
Luke and Jake ran into their dad's arms after hearing his voice and then seeing him walk into the gymnasium.
"I love you. I missed you buddy." Timothy Telles said while reuniting with his sons.
"Luke thinks his dad is a soldier superhero," Olivia Telles said.
Olivia Telles also surprised her husband with a new house for them to flip together. It's unknown how long he'll be home.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.