LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after one person was shot and a child was injured Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
MetroSafe says the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Euclid Avenue, which is off 7th Street Road and Algonquin Parkway near U of L's campus, just before 8:30 p.m.
Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who had been shot, according to a report from LMPD. The man was transferred to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
A 6-year-old child sustained "abrasions" during the incident but was not believed to have been shot, police said. The child was transported to Norton Children's Hospital as a precaution.
Police said the victims are father and son.
This shooting marks the ninth shooting in Louisville over the weekend. Two of those shootings were fatal.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.