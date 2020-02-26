LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teenagers at Fayette Mall in Lexington, Kentucky, will need an adult chaperone Friday and Saturday nights starting March 20.
A mall spokesman said that the rule is intended to curtail disturbances related to the the rising number of unsupervised youths hanging out at the mall.
Mall officials said Wednesday that the “youth escort policy” will require visitors under 18 to be accompanied by an adult after 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
“Teens and pre-teens are welcome to shop at the mall,” said Myron Worley, the mall’s general manager. “We are only requiring that our minor customers shop with a parent, or with a guardian who is 21 years of age or older, during the periods YEP is in effect.”
Teens who work at the mall will be exempt from the policy, according to a story by LEX 18.
