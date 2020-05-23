LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested by the FBI on federal drug and gun charges after local authorities arrested him earlier in May.
The FBI arrested Levontay Townes on Saturday, May 23, in collaboration with the Louisville Metro Police Department and Beauru of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to a news release.
Townes, 28, has been charged federally with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Townes was arrested by LMPD on May 14 after officers attempted to pull him over on Taylor Boulevard near Lynnhurt Avenue. He continued driving and led police on a short pursuit that ended when his car ran into a telephone pole, according to court records. Townes then fled on foot from officers and tried to grab a handgun out of his waistband as he was running, according to an arrest citation.
LMPD officers found Townes had heroin, marijuana and a gun in his possession. He was released on bond until Saturday's arrest.
Townes was previously convicted of first-degree robbery.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.