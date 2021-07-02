LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man wanted after a shootout with FBI agents in Lexington was arrested on Thursday.
According to the FBI, agents were in the process of serving a warrant to Antonio Cotton last month and gunfire was exchanged. Cotton fled after the shootout.
#Breaking: Antonio Cotton, wanted for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of two #Michigan Dollar Tree stores, was taken into custody by #FBIDetroit this morning. Visit https://t.co/0YwFcPlSUH to help the FBI locate more wanted fugitives.— FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) July 1, 2021
Cotton was originally wanted in connection with two armed robberies at Dollar Tree stores in Michigan. Investigators say Cotton zip tied employees at the retail stores and robbed them at gunpoint, combining to take nearly $12,000 from the two locations.
According to police, Cotton removed security cameras from one of the stores.
The FBI has not released details of Cotton's arrest.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.