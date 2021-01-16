LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI on Saturday arrested a man from Louisville who told WDRB News he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
Damon Beckley was arrested in Cub Run, Kentucky, and charged with unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a tweet from FBI Louisville. The tweet says Beckley remains in custody and will appear in federal court Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Beckley identified himself in a now-viral interview outside the Capitol while an angry mob of President Donald Trump supporters continued to storm the building.
"Vice President Pence, my name is Damon Michael Beckley, and I do not appreciate one bit this situation you caused here, sir!" he said, in part, during the interview. "We're not putting up with this tyrannical rule. If we're going to come back here and start a revolution and take all of these traitors out, which is what should be done, then we will!"
Other video shows Beckley inside the U.S. Capitol trying to calm a mob of rioters who were approaching the House of Representatives. Eventually, the mob pushes through the outnumbered officers, and Beckley is right in the middle as the same mob then tries, unsuccessfully, to break through a door to the House floor.
WDRB News learned Beckley is from Louisville while investigating a post made to the SmoothVue Facebook page. Reporter Chad Mills tracked Beckley down to an address outside of the city.
Speaking off camera but on the record, Beckley expressed regret for the events of Jan. 6 and said he meant retribution should happen at the ballot box.
"Nothing's going to be absolved through violence; you know, it's not going to do anybody any good," he said.
Beckley claimed he only went inside the Capitol in the first place to check on a friend, didn't hit anyone or tear anything up and helped others get out. He also told Mills he deleted Facebook and removed the SIM card from his phone out of fear the FBI could soon arrest and charge him.
WDRB News first met Beckley at a Jan. 2 protest outside U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's Louisville home. There, he identified himself as the founder of a group called DC Under Siege, which business records filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State's office show was registered on Dec. 10, 2020.
Outside McConnell's home, Beckley told the crowd he'd be in Washington on Jan. 6 to protest "corrupt" politicians who had counted the votes to make Joe Biden president.
"They're not going to change their corruption just because we're out here hollering about it," he said, in part. "We're going to have to go in there and pull these people out, because they're not just going to leave, OK."
Both houses of Congress were in the process of certifying Biden's 306-232 Electoral College victory over Trump when the mob stormed the Capitol.
Capitol Police shot and killed one woman who was a member of the mob inside the Capitol, while three others died from medical emergencies during the long protest on and around the Capitol grounds. A Capitol Police officer died Jan. 7 from injuries stemming from the riot.
The U.S. House on Wednesday voted to impeach Trump for a second time, charging him with "incitement of insurrection."
