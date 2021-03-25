LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- FBI agents responded Thursday to assist police in the report of a suspicious package at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
No state or local agency has said what is specifically being investigated, but several streets around the hospital are closed, and ATF agents as well as a bomb disposal robot are on scene, per LEX18.
FBI Louisville's Lexington Resident Agency is aware of the situation at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and is reporting to the scene to assist @UKPolice.— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) March 25, 2021
UK sent an initial alert to avoid the area just before 11 a.m.
.@UKPolice monitoring situation near UK Chandler Hospital Emergency Department. Closures from Cooper/Waller to Virginia/Huguelet have allowed traffic reroutes. We want to assure you that campus activities may resume as normal. We will update with more info as soon as we can.— #MaskUpCats (@universityofky) March 25, 2021
All lanes Nicholasville Road/South Limestone is closed near the hospital. Police are directing traffic as needed at the intersection Limestone and Cooper/Waller. The outbound side remains shutdown at Virginia Avenue.
This story will be updated.
