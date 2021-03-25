Police investigation outside UK Hospital

Police presence outside University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital on Thursday, March 25. Photo courtesy of LEX18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- FBI agents responded Thursday to assist police in the report of a suspicious package at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington.

No state or local agency has said what is specifically being investigated, but several streets around the hospital are closed, and ATF agents as well as a bomb disposal robot are on scene, per LEX18.

UK sent an initial alert to avoid the area just before 11 a.m.

All lanes Nicholasville Road/South Limestone is closed near the hospital. Police are directing traffic as needed at the intersection Limestone and Cooper/Waller. The outbound side remains shutdown at Virginia Avenue.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags