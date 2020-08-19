LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI says the human remains found in Nelson County in July are "estimated" to be that of a female.
The remains, which were sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for testing, were found July 23 near the border of Nelson County and Washington County.
Katie Anderson with the FBI Louisville Field Office said Wednesday the age of the victim is "estimated to be 24 to 82 years." Also, the victim's height is estimated to be between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 10 inches.
While the remains are estimated to be that of a female, Anderson said several measurements "fall within male ranges," so nothing can be totally excluded at this point.
It's unclear how long it will take for test results to come back.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said there are multiple missing persons cases from the area. The most well-known case is Crystal Rogers, a woman from Bardstown, Kentucky, who has been missing for more than five years. The FBI recently took over the case of Rogers' disappearance, which has gone five years without an arrest.
Anderson said the lab is still running DNA tests, and further details will be released once an identification is conclusive.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Possible human remains found in Nelson County sent to FBI lab
- Federal agents search Bardstown storage unit of missing mom Crystal Rogers
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.