LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- FBI officials in Louisville said agents are the busiest they've ever been as a result of an increase in illegal frauds and schemes related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Robert Brown, special agent in charge of the Louisville field office said Tuesday that agents in Kentucky and around the country are swamped as more people try to take advantage of the confusion and stress of the pandemic.
"While this is the largest scale we’ve seen it, we have seen it before," Brown said. "We saw after Hurricane Katrina. We saw it after (Hurricane) Sandy. We saw it after 9/11. This is just on a much larger scale."
Some of the types of scams in the FBI is looking into are:
- Fake COVID-19 testing sites
- Fraudulent medical supply offers
- Fake charities
- Scammer contacting people pretending to be doctors or nurses
"I got a text on my cellphone that tells me to take this number for free PPE," Brown said. "That’s clearly fraudulent, because no one is giving out free personal protective equipment."
The FBI recommends independently verifying information about a company before ordering or taking an offer on anything coronavirus related. In addition, email phishing scams are making headway in fooling people, and agents saidyou should not open emails or attachments from senders you don't know.
One ongoing and future concern for federal agents is fraud related to stimulus checks and money that could be distributed in as early as two weeks.
"I think everybody is really stressed now, so if you’re getting an email that says, 'Hey, within 15 days, you must do this.' The government isn’t sending those," Brown said. "Those are more than likely fraudulent. We’re not doing to ask for your personal information."
If you've been scammed, you can report it directly to the FBI online here.
