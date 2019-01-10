LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is investigating the case of a Florida man accused of making death threats against the family of a Purdue University super fan and cancer activist who died last week.
Officials say John Pinkham, 39, will be extradited to Indiana to face federal charges of intent to injure. He's accused of making multiple posts using an alias on 20-year-old Tyler Trent's Facebook page after news of his death.
Authorities say the posts included threats of violence at a vigil at the West Lafayette school.
Pinkham denies sending the threats and blames his girlfriend.
Trent died on New Year's Day after a years-long battle with bone cancer.
Related Stories:
- Florida man charged with threatening mother of Purdue super fan Tyler Trent
- Purdue super fan Tyler Trent dies of cancer at 20
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.