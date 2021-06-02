LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is investigating a report of Louisville Metro Police officers throwing items at people in west Louisville, Chief Erika Shields said Wednesday.
Shields did not say when the incident happened but told members of Louisville Metro Council that two officers involved have been reassigned to desk duty. In a statement to WDRB News, Timothy Beam with FBI Louisville said it is "investigating whether these incidents violate federal law" and "cannot comment on the specifics of our investigation."
It's not yet clear what items officers reportedly threw at people. Speaking to Shields on Wednesday, Councilwoman Jessica Green, D-1, said she was "disturbed about the idea of narcotics detectives throwing snow cones on homeless Black people in West Louisville."
"That is absolutely sickening and disgusting and I hope that nobody makes excuses for that kind of behavior and I hope that that's the kind of thing that is dealt with with the kind of swiftness and the seriousness that the behavior justifies," Green told Shields during a meeting of the council's Public Safety Committee.
The police chief said she has "limited information" about the incident since federal agents brought it to her attention last week.
"I have not seen anything written, documented; everything that I've gotten to date has been largely hearsay," Shields said. "My sense is it will be another black eye to the department and it's gonna show some very, very poor judgement by, a select few individuals on this department."
It's unclear if there is a video of the incident. Anyone with "relevant information" about the allegations should contact FBI Louisville at 502-263-6000, Beam said.
"I can’t say first hand that there is a recording. I’ve not seen it," Shields said. "I have not had that direct conversation, I have not asked that of the FBI specifically."
To watch the Public Safety Committee's meeting Wednesday in full, click here.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
